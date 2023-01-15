Mike McDaniel makes his playoff debut as a head coach

Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel makes his playoff debut this morning against one of if not the best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills.

Much like San Francisco, the Miami Dolphins are on their third-string quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater is active but has a dislocated pinky. That means it’ll be Skylar Thompson against Josh Allen.

Allen has been as good as it gets under the spotlight and in big games. Stefon Diggs has been equally impressive. This is a difficult matchup for Miami, even if they were at full strength. The Dolphins are the largest underdog in Wild Card history.