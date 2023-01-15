Giants vs. Vikings playoff thread: Will Minnesota come through in the playoffs?

We’ll know what day the 49ers play next weekend by the conclusion of the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings game. We might know who the opponent is if Kirk Cousins can win at home.

The Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 the last time these two teams played on Christmas Eve. Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley had over 100 yards from scrimmage, while Daniel Jones threw for 334 yards.

We should see a lower-scoring game this time around as the Vikings are banged up along the offensive line, and the Giants' defensive line should keep Kirk Cousins under duress for much of the game.

It’s a Vikings game, so it’s almost guaranteed to be decided by one possession.

I can see the Giants winning by one. But wouldn’t be surprised to see a Vikings win by double-digits.