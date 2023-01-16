Golden Nuggets: Who would you rather face - Dallas or Tampa Bay?

“The 49ers will host either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round after the New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.”

“Run defending? That was a far different story for Bosa. He was strong in that category, finishing with five tackles — one behind the line of scrimmage — to lead all 49ers defensive linemen.”

“I was a little nervous,” Bosa acknowledged, “at how the tide was going.”...At around the same time, Bosa’s fellow defensive lineman Charles Omenihu spoke to his cohorts. He delivered words that Bosa so often actualizes on the football field....“I told the guys, ‘Big-time players step up in the big-time games,’” Omenihu said. “And I said, ‘We’re all big-time players, now who’s going to step up?’”

“Purdy’s three touchdown passes equals the most by a rookie in his first playoff game (Dallas’ Dak Prescott in 2016, and Baugh).”

“Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles earned the game’s highest grade. However, his snap count was limited to 18. His 89.7 overall grade was a career-high....Defensive end Charles Omenihu earned a season-high overall grade of 89.5. He registered three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Omenihu led the game with five pressures...Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was the highest-graded offensive player in the game.....Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir’s overall grade of 84.9 is a career-high...Guard Spencer Burford’s 77.2 overall grade was his second-highest of the season.”

“If it’s close at halftime against San Francisco, the odds of their opponent winning are slim, thanks to the defense. That should be a warning to all NFC teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles. You’ve got to get up on this team early and force them to fight from far behind. But obviously, that’s a task much easier said than done.”