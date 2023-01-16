Colts submit a request to interview DeMeco Ryans, who has 4 interviews scheduled this week

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Indianapolis Colts requested to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. That means each team with an opening at the position has made a formal request to reach out to Ryans.

Schefter said Ryans would begin interviewing Thursday with the Denver Broncos before meeting with the Colts, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals before next Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game.

The downfall of the NFL’s hiring practice is the interviews take place while Ryans is in the middle of prepping for the biggest game of the 49ers season. I don’t think it’ll affect his defense’s game-planning for one second.

The 49ers will install their game plan Monday or Tuesday, then take the practice field the next two days. Also, you’d assume these interviews are via Zoom or, better yet, not face-to-face. DeMeco isn’t traveling to multiple time zones in 72 hours before a playoff game.

Ryans is a popular choice, and rightfully so. His performances as a coordinator in the playoffs last season were exceptional, aside from a couple of big plays, that didn’t change against the Seahawks Saturday.

You wonder if DeMeco, who will have his choice, feels like any of these available jobs are a good enough fit for him to leave a gig that just produced three All-Pro players.