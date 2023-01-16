Jauan Jennings and Samson Ebukam are day-to-day with ankle injuries, according to Kyle Shanahan. Those were the only injuries to report for the 49ers.

Shanahan said the team would have a normal schedule this week since they’ll play on Sunday. The coaching staff will watch the game tonight between the Cowboys and Buccaneers but will watch most of their games and get all of the work and game-planning done.

Shanahan said DeMeco Ryans would interview Thursday night and Friday afternoon. Neither of those interviews will cut into his time or schedule with the 49ers. Shanahan said he’ll only have two interviews this week and have the other two “sometime after our game.”

Shanahan said the first half was more about scoring touchdowns and finishing drives. There wasn’t any panic in the locker room. Here he is on Brock Purdy’s first half:

“There were a couple of open guys that he just missed. But all of the other plays, he did play well. So when you have a couple of misses, you really don’t want to panic. He missed a few, and I don’t think there’s really an explanation for it.”

He was complimentary of Purdy, as he should be.

Shanahan also acknowledged he shouldn’t have called for the squib kick at the end of the first half. Some suggested it was the right call considering Robbie Gould was kicking into the wind, but toward the end of the half you bet on the No. 1 defense in the NFL to prevent the other team from going 70 yards.