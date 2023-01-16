Snap count and stat review: 49ers roll into the Divisional Round

The 49ers will live to play another week after eliminating their divisional rival, Seattle, on Saturday afternoon. The final score was 41-23, but Seattle led headed into the half, 17-16. However, the offense exploded in the second half scoring 25 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Let’s look at the snap counts and some interesting stats from the victory.

Offense: 65 snaps

Quarterback: Brock Purdy 65

A mixture of nerves and slick conditions led to a slow start for Purdy. When you consider the beginning of the game and Purdy’s final stat line, it’s impressive. Four total touchdowns, 332 passing yards, 11.1 yards per attempt, a 131.5 QB rating, and the feeling that there was still meat left on the bone for the youngster.

According to PFF: Purdy had one BTT (big-time throw) and zero turnover-worthy plays. Purdy also had 3.44 TTT (time to throw) while being pressured eight times.

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey 48, Kyle Juszczyk 33, Elijah Mitchell 14, Jordan Mason 3

Christian McCaffrey handled 15 rushing attempts and turned them into 119 rushing yards. His longest play of the day went for 68 yards, and 89 yards came after contact (5.93). McCaffrey also forced seven MTFs (missed tackles forced after a rush).

Elijah Mitchell handled nine rushing attempts for two rushing yards. Jordan Mason pitched in with 12 yards on two rushing attempts. Deebo Samuel went three for 32 on the ground for 10.7 YPC.

Wide Receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 58, Deebo Samuel 50, Jauan Jennings 26, Ray-Ray McCloud 8, Danny Gray 7.

Samuel hauled in six of his ten targets for 133 receiving yards. One hundred and 10 were yards after the catch.

The 49ers had three receivers over 20 yards per reception: Brandon Aiyuk (24.3), Samuel (22.2), and Jauan Jennings (20.5).

Aiyuk caught three of his five targets, but the one he’ll remember the most is his drop in the fourth quarter after Purdy rolled out to make something happen. The game was well in hand, but Aiyuk has struggled with drops this season.

Offensive Line: Aaron Banks 65, Trent Williams 62, Mike McGlinchey 62, Jake Brendel 62, Spencer Burford 35, Daniel Brunskill 33, Colton McKivitz 3, Jaylon Moore 3.

The offensive line allowed three hurries and pressures in 34 pass-blocking snaps. Aaron Banks got dinged for two, and Trent Williams got dinged for the other.

That’s it. Brunskill, Burford, Brendel, and McGlinchey all delivered clean sheets.

Defense: 68 snaps

Defensive Line: Nick Bosa 40, Arik Armstead 36, Charles Omenihu 34, Samson Ebukam 32, Javon Kinlaw 30, Jordan Willis 30, Kevin Givens 29, Kerry Hyder 20, T.Y. McGill 19.

The 49ers defensive line generated 13 hurries and two sacks—three for Omenihu and two apiece for Armstead, Willis, Ebukam, and Givens.

Omenihu and Armstead posted pass rush win percentages of 35.7 and 37.5 percent, respectively. Willis and Ebukam won 25 percent of their true pass sets.

Linebackers: Fred Warner 50, Dre Greenlaw 49, Azeez Al-Shaair 34, Oren Burks 19, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 18.

Dre Greenlaw paced the unit with six of the 49ers’ 21 defensive stops and nine of the team’s 45 tackles.

Fred Warner finished with six tackles and two defensive stops. Azeez Al-Shaair accumulated a 70.4 defensive grade from PFF.

Secondary: Talanoa Hufanga 50, Deommodore Lenoir 50, Charvarius Ward 50, Tashaun Gipson 50, Jimmie Ward 34, Samuel Womack 18, Tarvarius Moore 18, George Odum 18, Janoris Jenkins 18.

Saturday’s game was a tale of two corners. Again, except for this time, it was Charvarius Ward, who struggled at times, and Deommodore Lenoir, who stepped up. Lenoir finished with a 90.6 coverage grade and an interception while only being targeted four times.

Ward was targeted eight times allowing six receptions and a long touchdown to D.K. Metcalf. A rare down game for Mooney.