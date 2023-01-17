49ers open up as 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys

The Cowboys blew out the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football 31-14, although the game never felt close. A 17-point road playoff win is impressive, no matter how you slice it. About a month ago, San Francisco beat Tampa Bay 35-7 in a game that only required 185 passing yards from Brock Purdy and 14 carries from Christian McCaffrey.

The Commanders, Rams, and Bears are all common opponents between the 49ers and Cowboys. Remember, Dallas lost to Tampa Bay 19-3 in Week 1. But the Cowboys beat up on Chicago 49-29 in Week 8, albeit under much different circumstances than what the Niners played in at Soldier Field back in Week 1. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 25-10 and lost 26-6 before beating the Rams 22-10 back in Week 5.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers favored by 3.5 points over the Cowboys, with the total on the game set at 46. That means Vegas is expecting a score around 24-21-ish.

That seems low when you consider Dallas scored 31 points last night and 27, 40, 34, 27, 28, and 40 in seven of their previous eight games. The home team hasn’t struggled to find the end zone, either.

Since Brock Purdy has been under center, the 49ers have scored at least 33 points in every game outside of playing in Seattle on a short week where they seemed content about getting out of there with a win.

This week, we will have plenty of articles about the 49ers/Cowboys rivalry and matchup. However, the spread tells you Dallas doesn’t get rewarded for beating up on a bad team.