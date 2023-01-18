Dak Prescott is worried about facing the 49ers...offense?

Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense has been the talk of San Francisco for a few weeks now, and apparently, they’re the talk of Dallas, too.

This is what Dak Prescott said about facing the 49ers this week after the Cowboys eliminated the Buccaneers.

“We gotta start fast. Knowing the team that they have, the offense that they have - they’re on fire. The winning streak is, I guess, the longest in the league right now? It’ll be important for us to start fast, get on top of them. I know the pass rushers they’ve got. I’m confident in the guys that I’ve got, this group that we have, and what we’re capable of doing. So it’s going to be important for us to have a great week of preparation, and just get ready for it.”

That’s 98 words from Prescott on the 49ers, and 90 of them were about the offense. When was the last time you heard an opposing quarterback talk about playing the 49ers and being worried about a shootout? The defense was relegated to a cursory eight words of the overall quote.

This isn’t to say that Dak was trying to throw shade at anybody, but it speaks to just how stark the turnaround for this team has been in terms of how opponents see them.

And why shouldn’t they see them that way? The Niners look unstoppable on offense right now.

49ers with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk all on field



15.35 yards per play vs Seahawks in Wild Card win



17 plays, 261 yards#49ers — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) January 17, 2023

Even if you think the Seahawks' defense isn’t anything to write home about, that’s pretty damn impressive.

Prescott also talked about getting the chance to play the Niners again after being eliminated by them last season.

“That’s a scar. That one hurts and it will hurt for the rest of my career. It’ll be a motivation throughout my career. Being able to get those guys again. DeMarcus [Lawrence] said it earlier in the week in the leadership meeting, this thing is set up just for us. Playing teams that have beat us, teams that we’re familiar with. So it’s important for us now, as I said, to capitalize on this preparation, take it one day at a time, and make sure we’re ready to go just like we were for this one.”

Brace yourself, Dak. If you thought last year was tough, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

