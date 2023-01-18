49ers Reacts Survey: Christian McCaffrey continues to be a difference-maker for the offense

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

The 49ers advanced to the divisional round after disposing of the hated Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy accounted for four touchdowns after a slow start. The starters on defense pitched a shutout in the second half after allowing 17 points in the first half. Deebo Samuel returned to his 2021 form in his second game back from injury.

Christian McCaffrey continues to be a difference-maker for the offense. Still, it can be argued that even with multiple 30-point games, this offense still hasn’t played its “best” game.

Now, the stage is set for a rematch with the Dallas Cowboys. The playoff series is 5-3 in Dallas’ favor. This defense provides Purdy and the offense its biggest challenge to date. Dallas finished 22nd in rushing yards per game allowed (129.3) and 17th in rushing yards allowed per play (4.42).

Don’t be fooled by the Wild Card result against Tampa Bay. The Bucs are dead last in rushing offense. In Week 18, the Cowboys surrendered 151 rushing yards to Washington. Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson were inactive for that contest.

What will Kyle Shanahan cook on Sunday? How confident are you in the 49ers’ direction?