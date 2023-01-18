The 49ers are projected to have 11 draft picks in this upcoming draft

The 49ers are projected to have 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft after the Tennesee Titans hired Ran Carthon as their general manager Tuesday. In addition, San Francisco will be rewarded two third-round compensatory picks, with one coming in the 2023 draft and the other in the 2024 draft.

The 49ers sent their second, third, and fourth-round picks to the Carolina Panthers earlier this season to acquire Christian McCaffrey. You’d think the cupboard would be bare, but that’s not the case. Here’s a look at what Over The Cap projects the 49ers' upcoming draft picks to look like:

3rd round (Robert Saleh/Martin Mayhew HC/GM hires)

3rd round (Mike McDaniel HC hire)

3rd round (Ran Carthon GM hire)

5th round

5th round (via Jeff Wilson Jr. trade to Dolphins

5th round (D.J. Jones signing with the Broncos)

6th round (Arden Key signing with Jaguars)

7th round

7th round (Raheem Mostert signing with the Dolphins)

7th round (K’Waun Williams signing with the Broncos)

7th round (Jonas Griffith trade to Broncos)

Again, these are projections and aren’t official. The 49ers have a bye week, two of their own picks, and two via trade. Then, seven other picks thanks to free agency and the latest compensatory rule rewarding teams for developing minority candidates.