Golden Nuggets: Which match-up are you most looking forward to?

“Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, now 40 years old, suffered a hip injury against the Buccaneers. Dallas adjusted by removing guard Connor McGovern from a hilarious fullback role, and moved him to left guard. Rookie guard/tackle Tyler Smith moved outside from left guard to left tackle.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Omenihu said he was hoping Dallas beat the Buccaneers on Monday because of the energy a Cowboys-49ers matchup would bring to the divisional-round game...“I know the history between these two franchises runs deep in the playoffs and big games and that this is a continuation of that,” he said. “Your family and everybody supports them and then you have to go against them and crush their dreams. I like that aspect.”

“Shanahan likes running this setup, putting McCaffrey opposite one of his bigger targets. Receivers like Aiyuk, Samuel and Jauan Jennings — who thrive on those slant and crossing routes with the defender on their back — don’t need much space. So if McCaffrey draws the defender even a little, it’s often enough to get the throw in as long as the quarterback puts it on them. That’s Garoppolo’s specialty, and he hit Aiyuk here for the 7-yard touchdown before the safety could get there.”

“They’re the rare team that might have a shot at running the ball on the Niners’ top-ranked defense, and they’re coached by a seasoned pro in Mike McCarthy, who has some huge postseason conquests in his past. “

“So, when Warner, who was playing middle linebacker for the first time, stepped into the huddle after an organized team activity and meekly mumbled out a playcall, Ryans stopped the proceedings immediately...”“He grabbed me and he was mad,” Warner said. “He made sure that I knew that as the MIKE ‘backer I say it with authority every time you go out there. I need to take command of the huddle.”

“A former NFL general manager and current personnel executive told Pro Football Network that the price he’d be willing to pay for Lance is a second-round pick ‘and something else,’” wrote Beasley.”