After dominating a much weaker opponent in the Wild-Card Round, the 49ers will face much stiffer postseason competition this week when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas will bring a star-studded roster to Levi’s Stadium looking for revenge after San Francisco eliminated them in last year’s playoffs.

Kansas City over Jaguars: The Jaguars did the impossible when they overcame five turnovers against the Chargers last week, and they will not make that many mistakes again. However, Kansas City is just better than Los Angeles across the board and will be too much to overcome.

Eagles over Giants: A lot of folks are riding high on the Giants after they beat a Vikings team that looked like pretenders all season long. The Eagles controlled the game in both of their regular-season matchups, and I think that continues this weekend.

Bengals over Bills: Josh Allen and the Bills have been playing with fire ever since his elbow injury started flaring up this season. Both of these teams were nearly upset by teams with backup quarterbacks last week, but I think I trust Joe Burrow more than Allen right now, and at +190 Cincy is great value.

Cowboys over 49ers: I’d put the odds in favor of the 49ers at around 55/45. However, the line when I made my pick implied the Niners chances of winning were 65%. I know San Francisco has arguably been the best team in the NFL over the past several weeks, but Brock Purdy remains a rookie, and the Cowboys offense should be able to take advantage of the questions in the secondary. Dallas at +160 was too much value for me to pass up.

record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Week 15: 8-8

Week 16: 10-6

Week 17: 6-9

Week 18: 11-5

Wild-Card Round: 6-0

Overall: 160-115-2 (57.8%)

Here are the games to pick for this week’s contest (times in Pacific):

Jaguars @ Kansas City, 1:30 PM (Saturday)

Giants @ Eagles, 5:15 PM (Saturday)

Bengals @ Bills, 12:00 PM (Sunday)

Cowboys @ 49ers, 3:30 PM (Sunday)