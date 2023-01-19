DeMeco Ryans will interview in-person with the Broncos today

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans spoke at the podium Thursday, where he discussed his upcoming schedule, which includes four interviews. Ryans said he’ll have a mix of in-person and virtual interviews.

Ryans has an in-person interview with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching vacancy today. He’ll also interview with the Texans, Colts, and Cardinals.

Here’s Ryans on whether the scheduled interviews would be a distraction: “With everything you do as a coach, you’re trying to crunch a lot of things in and dissect a lot of info in a certain amount of time. Time management is crucial to have.”

He finished with: “I know how to make the main thing the main thing, and this week’s main thing is the Cowboys.”

It’s impossible to know how much time Ryans is spending preparing for each interview, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t seem overly concerned earlier in the week:

“On Friday afternoons we typically get some time off, so that shouldn’t cut into anything and usually on Thursdays, we finish a little bit earlier than we do on the other nights in the week, so he has a chance to do that Thursday night. When you just set the time aside for that, it’s a lot for DeMeco to kind of prepare for it, but I think he is prepared for it and when you’re done with those, you go right back to the most important thing at hand then and that’s us finding a way to win this Sunday.”

The available jobs don’t exactly qualify as the cream of the crop. Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh returned to college. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would rather have Jared Goff for another year.