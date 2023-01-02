49ers open as 14.5-point favorites over the Cardinals in the regular season finale

The 49ers failed to cover the spread for the first time in seven games against a Raiders team that gave San Francisco everything it could handle. The future Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, said it best when he mentioned that was the type of game the defense needed.

In the regular season finale, the 49ers might get caught scoreboard-watching. They hope the Giants, who are 13.5-point underdogs, play their starters. On Sunday night, New York’s head coach Brian Daboll said he’s playing his starters.

Those comments were walked back Monday morning:

Brian Daboll on how he plans to handle Week 18 vs. #Eagles:



"We'll talk about it and do what is best for the team."



Reiterated they'll do whatever is best for THEIR guys and THEIR team. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 2, 2023

However, first things first for the 49ers. The top seed won’t matter if they slip up against the Arizona Cardinals. The line would suggest we don’t have to worry about an upset, as the Niners are 14.5-point favorites over their divisional foes, with the total sitting at 40.5 at DraftKings SportsBook.

Bookmakers expect the 49ers to win with a score of around 28-13. You rarely see this big of a spread with such a low total. Most degenerates would tell you that’s a time to take the underdog, but that means you’re backing an Arizona team that started David Blough and only managed one touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Something tells me the 49ers' defense won’t take another backup quarterback for granted.