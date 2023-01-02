The 49ers and Eagles will play at the same time in Week 18

The NFL released the entire Week 18 schedule Monday afternoon. The #1 seed in the NFC will be decided during the afternoon slate. The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 PM PT. At the same time, the Eagles will host the New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington to face the Commanders.

Ideally, Philadelphia slips up at home, and we don’t have to worry about Sunday night’s matchup between the Lions and Packers, as San Francisco would be the #1 seed.

If the Eagles win, we’ll get a chance to watch the Niners’ opponent at night. Flexing Detroit and Green Bay felt obvious when you consider the stakes. Some believe the NFL wants the Packers in the playoffs, but there has been plenty of teams — looking at you, Washington — that have dropped a golden opportunity to clinch.

Either way, whether it’s the Packers, Lions, or Seahawks, expect the 49ers to be a heavy favorite in the opening round.