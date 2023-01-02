Christian McCaffrey will be day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates Monday afternoon on a conference call. The team received relatively good news about linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks, two starters that left the game early due to various injuries.

The team is waiting on more information regarding Greenlaw’s back injury, but Shanahan sounded optimistic that Greenlaw could play as soon as Sunday if needed.

As for Banks, he’ll miss the regular season finale against the Cardinals with ankle and knee sprains, but Shanahan sounded confident Banks would be available for the team’s first playoff game:

“As bad as both of them looked, we didn’t know if it would be for the whole season or not. Feel like we got some good news on that so far.”

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are expected to return to practice this week. The team still needs to open Mitchell’s practice window for him to take part in practice, but that move feels inevitable.

They’ll need Mitchell healthy because Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury that will make him day-to-day. We’ll see how McCaffrey progresses during the week, but it would make sense for the 49ers to give McCaffrey a week off and rely on Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell against Arizona.