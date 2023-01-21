Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff thread: Mahomes magic in the snow

It’s 36 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium with light showers and some mixture of snow coming down. The Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their home-field advantage against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City will close as 9.5-point favorites, with the total set at 52 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lawrence threw four interceptions last week as Jacksonville needed an epic collapse from the Chargers to come back from 27 points down. Lawrence deserves credit for being mature enough to handle that situation, but he won’t be afforded the same luxuries today.

Andy Reid had the bye week to configure an offense that isn’t centered around JuJu Smith-Schuster. I’m looking at former 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon as a potential breakout candidate in this game.

Travis Kelce will have a big game. Kadarius Toney will prove to be a welcomed addition while the Chiefs slow down Lawrence in what has the makings of a game that plays out similarly to last week’s 49ers/Seahawks matchup.

Chiefs 34, Jags 17.