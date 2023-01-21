Giants vs. Eagles playoff thread: How healthy will Jalen Hurts be?

The talking points surrounding the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles game have been whether or not Brian Daboll and the G-men have the horses to keep up with a high-flying Philly offense that boasts a potent rushing attack and a dynamic duo through the air in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

How healthy will Jalen Hurts be? After a week off, you’d assume he’d be less hobbled. If Jalen’s legs aren’t a factor, that limits the Eagles where they have the biggest advantage, which is in the red zone.

The Giants have an active defensive line that could present problems if Hurts cannot run, but their secondary has been abysmal all season, and we’ve already seen the Eagles score over 40 points.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have their work cut out for them. Expect Daboll and Mike Kafka to execute an incredible game plan and take the Eagles down to the wire.