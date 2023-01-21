The Eagles will host the NFC Championship after demolishing the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFC Championship after thumping the New York Giants Saturday night. The game is already set from a schedule perspective. Kickoff is at noon PT on January 29, so the NFC will have the early time slot.

The Eagles raced out to a 28-0 lead. I thought the game would stay relatively close, but the Giants' defense was an embarrassment. Nevertheless, give credit to the Eagles, as they had a phenomenal rushing attack. Philadelphia ran for 268 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Jalen Hurts didn’t have to do much. He connected on a deep pass to DeVonta Smith early on but only needed to throw the ball 24 times. Daniel Jones struggled, and the lack of weapons for the Giants finally caught up to them. Former 49ers wideout Richie James had ten targets.

The 49ers played the Eagles last year and won 17-11, but that was obviously a very different team. The Eagles aren’t the only ones that have gotten better. This year’s Niners are world’s better than a season ago.

First things first, though. The 49ers have to get past the Dallas Cowboys.