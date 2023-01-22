 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s the Divisional Round!

By Ty Austin
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Niners' playoff future will run through the past, both distant and near. Legendarily, the Dallas and San Francisco rivalry helped define the NFL’s ‘90s. Last year, it provided one of the most entertaining games of the post-season. Now they’re ready to square off for the right to move forward to the Championship round. All the info on how and when to watch is here!

Dallas Cowboys (13-5) @ San Francisco 49ers (14-4)

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Kickoff: 3:30 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olsen

Live streaming: Sling TV

Odds: 49ers -4 @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 46.5

