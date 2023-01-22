Golden Nuggets: Oh it’s game day alright

“Parsons, the Cowboys’ top edge rusher, clocked a time of 4.36 seconds at his pro day before the 2021 NFL Draft. Purdy said he must take that into account when he thought crosses his mind to escape the pocket in order to keep a play alive.”

“A reliable source stated this information to be false. Ryans is not interviewing with teams on Sunday morning. The source did not state when the interviews with the Cardinals and Colts would occur, assuming they haven’t already.”

“Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats predicts that 26 percent of the crowd will be rooting for the Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Playoff. This is not quite the invasion 49ers fans made on AT&T Stadium for the last year’s wild-card matchup on Jan. 16, 2022, but it is still significant.”

“Jenkins and defensive lineman Alex Barrett were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. They will revert back after the divisional round game against the Cowboys.”

“Our slogan is “Do right longer.” We just gotta be the team that does the right things each and every play. I think that’s kind of what our organization is all about, whether it’s on the field or off the field, just doing the right things each and every time you can.”