Bengals vs. Bills playoff thread: Which quarterback will make the fewest mistakes

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. Watching the pre-game shows, and Cincinnati is playing the “nobody believes in us card.” Perhaps that’s because they lose last weekend if Tyler Huntley doesn’t reach the ball over the line of scrimmage from two yards out.

Buffalo didn’t exude much confidence, as they struggled to put away Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The emotions will be running high today after the last matchup was canceled.

Bills fans are going through their usual pre-game rituals:

This game comes down to which quarterback makes the fewest mistakes. Burrow has done better at taking care of the ball during the past month, whereas Allen has trended toward a turnover machine.

Cincy has the weapons to score on anybody, but Burrow is missing a couple of starters along the offensive line. Head coach Zac Taylor rarely changes his plan of attack, so we’ll see if Burrow is good enough to overcome the Bills' inevitable pressure.