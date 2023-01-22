49ers vs. Cowboys inactives: No news is good news

Knocking on wood as I type this, but the 49ers are as healthy as they’ve been all season heading into today’s match-up against the Cowboys. Here’s a look at the inactive list:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Ty Davis-Price

TE Tyler Kroft

OL Nick Zakelj

DE Drake Jackson

DL Alex Barrett

CB Ambry Thomas

Jackson hasn’t fit into the team’s plans as they’ve elected to lean on their interior depth along the defensive line. It helps to have versatile players such as Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam, as they can win on the edge and when they line up inside on obvious passing downs.

There aren’t any surprises for the 49ers, which is good news.

Traffic was insane heading into Levi’s Stadium. I’ve never seen a parking lot as packed as this one. Cowboys fans are showing well, but I’d guess the split is closer to 70/30 or 75/25 in favor of 49ers fans.

There is little to no wind, and you couldn’t ask for better weather heading into the final week of January.