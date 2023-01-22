49ers vs. Cowboys 1st quarter thread: A high-flying first quarter?

The Cowboys and 49ers have the makings of playing the best game of the playoffs. That felt true before this weekend, and after a trio of subpar games, it’s inevitable now.

Everyone is talking about how the Cowboys get pressure and how it’ll affect the 49ers, but Dallas is an average defense when they don’t get home. If there is a play-caller who can scheme around pressure and maximize yards after the catch, it’s Kyle Shanahan.

I think this is a Deebo Samuel game. Samuel showed out against Dallas last year, and it shouldn’t be any different this time around.