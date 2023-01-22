49ers vs. Cowboys 2nd quarter thread: Can’t settle for field goals and expect to win

In a game that was expected to be higher scoring, both offenses had to punt on their first drive. Brock Purdy found George Kittle for a gain of 31 on the second drive, but the offense couldn’t convert after Purdy was under pressure on third and long.

Both teams struggled to run the ball in the first quarter. San Francisco averaged 2.2 yards per carry, while the Cowboys could only muster 1.3 yards. Both defensive lines are controlling the line of scrimmage.

Dak Prescott had trouble with some of the coverages the 49ers were playing in the first quarter. Fred Warner was all over the place, and Deommodore Lenoir took advantage of a poor decision by Prescott which gave the Niners a short field.

Unfortunately, San Francisco had to settle for three points after Purdy didn’t have time on third down. There was a questionable designed quarterback run. Dallas has too much speed for that play to work, and they quickly ate up the space on the play.

After one quarter, it was 3-0.