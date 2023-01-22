49ers vs. Cowboys 4th quarter thread: Bring it home, defense

Dallas was forced to play the second half without Tony Pollard. They’d receive the ball to start the second half but couldn’t do anything with it. That is until Ray-Ray McCloud coughed up a punt return.

The Cowboys took over at the 21-yard line. The defense had no choice but to hold, and they came through again. Dallas had to settle for a field goal, and Brett Maher finally hit a kick to tie the score at nine.

The offense couldn’t get things going on the next drive. The same was not true for Dallas, as CeeDee Lamb beat Deommodore Lenoir for 46 yards. That put the ball near midfield, but San Francisco held once again.