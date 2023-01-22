49ers open up as 2.5-point underdogs against the Eagles for the NFC Championship

Good teams win. Great teams cover. And the 49ers have covered three games in a row and nine out of their last ten games after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12.

The 49ers will be in an unfamiliar role against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. For the first time in three months, since San Francisco played the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 7, the 49ers won’t be favored to win the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers as 2.5-point underdogs, with the total on the game set at 45.5. Vegas is projecting an Eagles win around the score of 24-21.

Philadelphia blew out the New York Giants on Saturday night. The spread being under three points tells us the respect the 49ers command.

Still, Philly got out to a 27-0 lead. The Eagles had a stretch from late November to early December, scoring 40, 35, and 48. This offense presents a different challenge than the Cowboys, as they can run the ball and have not one but two threats on the perimeter.

We’ve seen the 49ers score in bunches, so it’ll be interesting to see whether this is a higher-scoring game or ilower-scoring like tonight’s game. The current forecast is 48 degrees with zero chance of rain at kickoff next Sunday in Philadelphia.