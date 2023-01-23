Injury updates: McCaffrey, Mitchell, and Omenihu are day-to-day

Charles Omenihu is day-to-day with an oblique strain. Christian McCaffrey is day-to-day with a calf contusion. Elijah Mitchell is day-to-day with a groin injury. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn’t overly concerned about each player’s availability for next week.

After the game, McCaffrey said, “I was fighting but made it through great, nothing bad, all good.”

McCaffrey called Mitchell “one of the best backs” he’s ever seen. Kyle Juszczyk had this to say about Mitchell:

“Elijah gives us a different look. It’s huge. Elijah is a true X factor. When he can come in fresh and relieve Christian like that and bring that power and tenacity, he never hesitates. It’s one of my favorite attributes about him is he just goes out there, and he hits it. And that one-two punch is deadly. It really is.”

If anything, this could be a light week of practice for Omenihu and the running backs.

We got another Jimmy Garoppolo question. It doesn’t sound like he’s returning any time soon: “I don’t think so. I think he gets an X-Ray tomorrow. Same as last week. I’d be very surprised if he was out there this week.”

Garoppolo’s X-Ray will help gauge how well he’s healing. If the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl, Jimmy has a chance to serve as the backup.

Shanahan was complimentary of Brock Purdy’s play against the Cowboys and said he was most impressed with Purdy’s ability to take care of the football. Shanahan went on to say he felt like the 49ers threw the ball better than they ran it, which is why the ground game got going in the second half.