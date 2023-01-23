Snap counts and stat review: It was a relatively quiet game for the receivers

The offense faced their stiffest test yet, while the defense answered the bell repeatedly. First, let’s take a look at the snap counts on both sides of the ball.

Offense: 66 snaps

Quarterback: Brock Purdy 66

This was Brock Purdy’s toughest challenge to date. The Cowboys’ defensive line was fast and created pressure easily. Purdy had a 2.58 TTT (time to throw) and 16 DPRs (Total pressures of any kind). Only taking two sacks is a testament to the rookie’s poise and smarts.

Finishing with a 65.5 completion percentage and no turnovers is huge. Purdy’s adjusted depth of target was 8.8, and he finished with an 87.4 NFL passer rating.

That was a fine performance for the rookie.

Running Backs: Christian McCaffrey 44, Kyle Juszczyk 34, Elijah Mitchell 22

For the most part, Dallas bottled up the 49ers’ rushing attack. Holding the 49ers to 3.8 yards per rush isn’t a small feat. However, down the stretch, the 49ers wore down Dallas with the run and were led by Elijah Mitchell.

Thirty rushes for 113 yards isn’t sparkling. But, in the context of the game, it was how the 49ers finished. Mitchell and McCaffrey were identical in yards per attempt, with 3.6 and 3.5, respectively. The same goes for yards after contact, with 27 for Mitchell and 25 for McCaffrey.

Wide Receivers: Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel 63, Jauan Jennings 30, Ray-Ray McCloud 2

It was a relatively quiet game for the receivers. Deebo Samuel led the team with 45 receiving yards. McCaffrey led the team in receptions. It was the situations in which the receivers impacted more than the overall box score.

Two receptions for 26 yards for Jauan Jennings were impactful. This game was a grind-out game that didn’t require big plays from the 49ers receivers.

Tight End: George Kittle 62, Charlie Woerner 9, Ross Dwelley 1

George Kittle shined in this game. The turning point was his juggling catch on a scramble drill. The momentum shifted from that point on.

Down the stretch, his blocking showed up huge as the 49ers ran the ball to secure the victory—huge performance from Kittle.

Offensive Line: Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, and Mike McGlinchey 66. Daniel Brunskill 34, Spencer Burford 32

The offensive line had a tough time with Dallas up front. Mike McGlinchey allowed five pressures, followed by Daniel Brunskill with three.

Aaron Banks allowed two, and Spencer Burford and Trent Williams allowed one apiece.

The good news is the line wore down Dallas and improved as the game went along. A testament to the physical style that is taught from top to bottom with this team.

Defense: 61 snaps

Defensive Line: Nick Bosa 54, Arik Armstead 47, Samson Ebukam 45, Javon Kinlaw 23, Kevin Givens 19, Jordan Willis 19, Charles Omenihu 15, Kerry Hyder 13, T.Y. McGill 5

Nick Bosa led the way with four hurries and a QB hit. Arik Armstead followed right behind with four hurries of his own. Both finished with a 25.7 and 22.6 percent win rate on pass rushes.

Charles Omenihu left with an injury but did return to action. Thirteen hurries in total for the team, but DeMeco Ryans found creative ways to create pressure with Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson.

Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw 61, Fred Warner 61, Azeez Al-Shaair 19, Oren Burks 1

Fred Warner was incredible in this game. Two times he was asked to carry CeeDee Lamb up the seam from the slot and succeeded both times. That’s not typical for slot cornerbacks, let alone a linebacker.

Dre Greenlaw nearly sealed the game but dropped a game-ending interception. Greenlaw finished with a 50 percent missed tackle rate. Not his best game.

Secondary: Talanoa Hufanga 61, Deommodore Lenoir 61, Charvarius Ward 61, Tashaun Gipson Sr 61, Jimmie Ward 42, Tarvarius Moore 1

The secondary returned to early season form. Charvarius Ward allowed one reception for 15 yards, and Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga allowed three and nine yards. Deommodore Lenoir allowed 69 yards but had a crucial interception that gave the 49ers a short field.

Allowing nine yards per reception is exceptional. Lenoir is playing with more confidence. The secondary will need it headed into Philadelphia.