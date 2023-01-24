Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Eagles

“While day-to-day designations can be vague, and Shanahan said that all three will be monitored throughout the week, the early indications are that they will be available this weekend.”

“Left guard Aaron Banks was lit, yelling, “One play at a time! We gotta get to pay dirt! Let’s go!”...“I ain’t never heard Banks talk that much,” right guard Spencer Burford said...Deebo Samuel pulled everyone together to rally the troops, making sure everyone understood it was time to turn up. “Whatever it takes,” he implored them. “We’ve got to go do it right now.” Fullback Kyle Juszczyk joined in the hype. They all were barking, as the TV timeout gave them an opportunity to feel the urgency brewing.”

“Was this Warner’s best game of the season? He led the 49ers with nine tackles and had a critical interception at San Francisco’s 18-yard line at the end of the first half. The Cowboys were in the midst of a promising drive, had just converted a fourth-and-4 scenario and seemed poised to take the lead before halftime.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team’s 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say.”

“This is Kyle Shanahan’s masterpiece. And that’s saying something about a coach who has led some of the best offenses we’ve ever seen...Taking a team forced to start a seventh-round pick at quarterback to within a game of the Super Bowl should be considered Shanahan’s greatest accomplishment to date. And it’s not like Brock Purdy has come in and sparked the passing game in ways that Jimmy Garoppolo could not. He is doing a bit more out of structure, sure, but his passing maps are largely similar to the ones Jimmy was producing before his injury. Here are their respective 2022 heat maps, via TruMedia...”

“That’s why I had my play sheet over my face,” Shanahan said with a chuckle when asked what he said. “It just got a little close for us, with the time. Just wanted him to throw it away a hair earlier.”

Did he yell at Purdy?

“No, I never yell.”

“Playing at Iowa State, he said, “taught me how to be real about myself. I learned so much just with winning and being successful and then also losing some big games. I learned how to overcome some things, believe in myself, but also not be too high when things are great, or just because you’ve lost a couple games doesn’t mean you’re horrible. Honestly it was a blessing in disguise because when I came here for the NFL, I was already used to the sport being hard, and being coached hard, and it was always, ‘How can I get better?’ I think it’s allowed me to have some success.”