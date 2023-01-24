Deebo Samuel and Micah Parsons exchange jabs on Instagram

The internet has yet to let the Dallas Cowboys off the hook after yet another playoff loss. For the second season in a row, Dak Prescott came up short against the 49ers when it mattered the most.

All week we heard about how the 49ers hadn’t played anybody. But Richard Sherman said it best:

This podcast is gonna be fun! Congrats to the @49ers making it to the NFC Title game 4 out of the last 5 seasons. Thats consistency! Cowboys fans screaming all week the 49ers havent played anyone. Welp… seems they still havent — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 23, 2023

What we saw from Dallas in Washington Week 18 offensively was the same team that showed up in the Divisional Round. It’s almost as if the Wild Card game against Tampa Bay would have ended differently had Tom Brady not thrown a red zone interception when the score was 6-0.

It didn’t stop with Sherman. Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa wasted no time calling out the Cowboys once the game ended:

They said they wanted who ? — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) January 23, 2023

But Deebo Samuel’s post took the cake. Samuel captioned a picture of the (runner-up) Defensive Player of the Year, saying, “this is who I wanted.”

Micah Parsons replied to Deebo’s IG post



[via @19problemz] pic.twitter.com/P2dbVDQsJ0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

It’s easy to see why Parsons would get annoyed, but you can’t call somebody out and then not expect them to hold you accountable. Samuel clapped back later on:

Micah Parsons and Deebo Samuel going back and forth on social media pic.twitter.com/Wt9i9PP3YL — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 23, 2023

Parsons didn’t have a sack, but he was all over the field as he lived in the backfield with eight pressures and two run stops. He also hit Mike McGlinchey with Reggie White’s infamous “hump move” that left McGlinchey parallel to the line of scrimmage.

But the 49ers won largely due to Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys failing to sack Brock Purdy, who didn’t turn the ball over despite being under pressure on what felt like every other drop back.