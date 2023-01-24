 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deebo Samuel and Micah Parsons exchange jabs on Instagram

The pettiness has been at an all-time high since the 49ers won

By Kyle Posey
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The internet has yet to let the Dallas Cowboys off the hook after yet another playoff loss. For the second season in a row, Dak Prescott came up short against the 49ers when it mattered the most.

All week we heard about how the 49ers hadn’t played anybody. But Richard Sherman said it best:

What we saw from Dallas in Washington Week 18 offensively was the same team that showed up in the Divisional Round. It’s almost as if the Wild Card game against Tampa Bay would have ended differently had Tom Brady not thrown a red zone interception when the score was 6-0.

It didn’t stop with Sherman. Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa wasted no time calling out the Cowboys once the game ended:

But Deebo Samuel’s post took the cake. Samuel captioned a picture of the (runner-up) Defensive Player of the Year, saying, “this is who I wanted.”

It’s easy to see why Parsons would get annoyed, but you can’t call somebody out and then not expect them to hold you accountable. Samuel clapped back later on:

Parsons didn’t have a sack, but he was all over the field as he lived in the backfield with eight pressures and two run stops. He also hit Mike McGlinchey with Reggie White’s infamous “hump move” that left McGlinchey parallel to the line of scrimmage.

But the 49ers won largely due to Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys failing to sack Brock Purdy, who didn’t turn the ball over despite being under pressure on what felt like every other drop back.

