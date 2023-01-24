Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. At around 4:39 p.m. PT, the San Jose police were called, and Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail before posting bail, per the San Jose police.

Cam Inman of The Mercury News had this information in his story about Omenihu’s arrest:

Police officers were called to Omenihu’s home in the 300 block of Santana Row at 4:39 p.m. for a report of domestic violence. Upon arriving, a woman told officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend and that he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” A police news release stated that the woman complained of arm pain but that “officers did not observe any visible physical injuries,” and that she declined medical attention. Omenihu, who was still at the location when officers arrived, gave a statement to police and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Police also obtained an emergency protective order for the woman, and they served that on Omenihu. Police said the results of the ongoing investigation will be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney for evaluation of possible charges. No additional details were released.

The timing couldn’t be worse for a 49ers team that leans heavily on Omenihu. Omenihu has been among the team leaders in snap counts along the defensive line all season, although he only played in 15 of the 61 snaps against the Cowboys. Either way, he’s effectively a starter with how much he plays.

We’ll have more information on the allegations once additional details are released. Here’s a statement from the 49ers: “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”