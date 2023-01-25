Shanahan, Bosa, McCaffrey, Ryans, and Purdy are all finalists for NFL Honors

The NFL announced the finalists for its annual honors, and the 49ers were well represented.

Christian McCaffrey was named a finalist for the AP Comeback Player of the Year, along with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Heading into the final week of the season, McCaffrey and Smith were tied with the best odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Had McCaffrey played an entire season in San Francisco, he’s likely on the podium for the AP Offensive Player of the Year. But, unsurprisingly, Nick Bosa is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa joins Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

It’s difficult to complain about the choices so far. But that changes once we get to the Coach of the Year finalists:

Nick Sirianni - Eagles

Kyle Shanahan - 49ers

Brian Daboll - Giants

Sean McDermott - Bills

Doug Pederson - Jaguars

McDermott making it as a finalist over Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins, Robert Saleh of the Jets, or Pete Carroll is criminal. Buffalo was the Super Bowl favorite entering the season.

Finally, thanks to a December to remember, Brock Purdy joined Kenneth Walker and Garrett Wilson as the finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Wilson was the favorite to win the award for much of the season, but Purdy over took him on DraftKings entering the final few weeks. Walker had the slight edge over Purdy, but we all know how voters favor quarterbacks, so don’t be surprised if Purdy wins the award.

The finalists for Assistant Coach of the Year were DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen of the Eagles, and Ben Johnson of the Lions. Johnson impressed all season, and I wouldn’t be upset if he won, but Ryans was fantastic for a second season in a row and missed core starters for the majority of the season.