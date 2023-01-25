Shanahan on Omenihu: We feel very good about letting the legal process play out by itself

Kyle Shanahan addressed the allegations against Charles Omenihu to open his press conference Wednesday afternoon: “We feel very good about letting the legal process play out by itself, and we don’t feel like kicking him off the team at this time.”

Shanahan said Omenihu’s status for this game won’t change, although he’ll be limited with an oblique injury:

Not practicing

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Limited

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

DE Charles Omenihu (oblique)

I re-watched the game and noticed that McCaffrey wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent. I’m used to seeing him run away from defenders, and that wasn’t the case. McCaffrey still separated on underneath routes, but his burst was noticeably absent.

Regarding Deebo, Shanahan said, “I think he’ll be alright, but it concerned us enough to keep him out for today.”

Kyle was asked about using a silent count on the road. Shanahan said it was “huge” for Brock Purdy to have a road game like Seattle under his belt. He said the same would happen this week in practice, where they crank up the music. Shanahan added that Purdy is usually finishing the play-call before he gets done, so he’s not overly concerned about the noise.