The Commanders have requested to interview Anthony Lynn for their vacant OC position

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported the Washington Commanders requested to interview 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Lynn is in his second year with San Francisco after he was let go from the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Lynn has plenty of experience, as he was the Los Angeles Chargers head coach for four seasons, where he went 33-31. As you might imagine, Lynn's calling is in the running game. His teams boasted successful rushing attacks in the majority of his seasons.

If Washington plans on rolling into the 2023 regular season with Sam Howell as their quarterback, they could lean on Lynn’s expertise.

Lynn will come off as an uninspiring candidate, but I wonder how much of the decision to sign him in San Francisco was due to getting his ideas about a designed quarterback running game. Obviously, we didn’t get to see that plan evolve with Trey Lance getting injured. But Lynn was superior when he had a mobile quarterback, so that could be in the plans for Washington.