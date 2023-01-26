McCaffrey and Mitchell miss practice for the second day in a row

There weren’t any changes to the 49ers practice report Thursday. Here’s a look at the participation:

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Limited

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

DL Charles Omenihu (oblique)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Garoppolo still has an outside chance of returning for the Super Bowl, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t expect to have Jimmy this weekend.

Shanahan said he had the same concerns today as he did yesterday for McCaffrey and Mitchell. When asked if there was any chance in his mind whether he’d play Sunday, McCaffrey answered “zero.” Rest

Christian added that he’s sitting out of practice partially to “lower the load physically,” If the goal is for McCaffrey to get close to 100 percent for Sunday’s game, putting additional wear and tear on his body today makes little sense.

Deebo ended up participating in practice Wednesday in a limited fashion after Shanahan said he’d sit out, so that would indicate he’s healthier than what Shanahan previously thought.