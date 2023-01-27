NN conference title games prediction contest: Can the 49ers reach the Super Bowl?

After ending the Cowboys season for the second-consecutive year, the 49ers find themselves back in the NFC championship game. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will be the seventh rookie quarterback to start a conference title game and will look to be the first player in the group to get a victory. However, the top-seeded Eagles stand in their way.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have picked every game throughout the season. Now in the postseason, you will have to make picks for every game too. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles over 49ers: I really went back and fourth on this pick and would probably advise staying away from betting on this line. The Eagles are one of the few teams that can approach stacking up to the talent on the 49ers roster, and that means that their advantage at quarterback could be a difference maker. I’m predicting that Jalen Hurts’ running ability proves to be the difference in a close low-scoring affair.

Kansas City over Bengals: I don’t know how this happen, but Kansas City was actually a +115 UNDERDOG when I was making my pick earlier in the week. It feels like there has been a huge overreaction to the Bengals defeating a good Bills team that was ultimately not as good as public perception because of Josh Allen’s inconsistent season. Patrick Mahomes as an underdog is the easiest pick every time.

Season record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Week 15: 8-8

Week 16: 10-6

Week 17: 6-9

Week 18: 11-5

Wild-card round: 6-0

Divisional round: 3-1

Overall: 163-116-2

Here are the games to pick for this week’s contest (times in Pacific):

49ers @ Eagles, 12:00 PM

Bengals @ Kansas City, 3:30 PM