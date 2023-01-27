Report: Demeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston Texans. Ryans is expected to meet with Houston sometime next week after the conclusion of the NFC Championship.

According to Rapoport, there is a mutual interest, and if all goes well, Ryans could be their next head coach. A report surfaced not even 24 hours ago that Ryans was a top candidate for the Broncos. The product on the field speaks for itself, and you have to imagine DeMeco is crushing these interviews.

The question is, why would you choose the Texans? Well, DeMeco’s wife, Jamila, is from Houston. It’s also the team that drafted him and where Ryans spent the first six seasons of his NFL career.

Ryans isn’t an outsider like us. He’s aware of the Texans' situation and may not view it the same as us. While the job may not seem attractive, the play could be betting on yourself against a lousy AFC South division.

Houston has $39 million in cap space, one of the best left tackles in the NFL, two strong secondary pieces to build around, and a quarterback on a rookie contract.