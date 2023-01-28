Golden Nuggets: One sleep away (if sleep was possible)

“And so I think there were a couple of times where something like that happened and then it was a fourth or fifth time, you fully get an understanding — because we all play receiver, we all have had success doing certain things our way. So for somebody to say, ‘This might not be the way or I want you to do it this way,’ it’s a lot harder to do than you would expect to do it....Even if you want to, you might go out there — once the bullets are flying — you kind of revert back to how you’ve done it in the past. So just getting the reps and being able to slowly get it done the right way and be on the same page with how we want to do it, how the quarterbacks want us to do it and how we’re supposed to do it.”

“Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco’s lead back, has been dealing with a calf injury but was a full participant on Friday. He, Deebo Samuel (ankle) and Charles Omenihu (oblique) also each practiced in full.”

“The average fan says, ‘You’re an NFL player; you’ve got to make that catch.’ But sometimes those are the hardest ones,” Gipson insists. “When you’re attacking, you can’t think about scenarios in that situation. When you have to think about everything — what you’re going to do after the catch, trying to set up the return, whether you can score — that’s when it gets tougher. Because, let’s face it, the first thing you think about as a DB is, you want to show everybody why you should’ve played offense.”

“You never say any playoff game is a breeze, but let’s just say that the Eagles probably weren’t so bruised up after Saturday’s blowout victory over the Giants. Plus, the Eagles don’t have to travel across the country for this game. And oh, this also: The Eagles are probably cumulatively just as good or better than the 49ers on both lines.”

“In addition to scheming up the overall attack, Shanahan can break down the technical nuances of backside blocks and other occurrences far away from the focal point of any given play. Players and staffers say that Shanahan uses weekly run-game meetings, which he runs himself instead of delegating to an assistant, to precisely illustrate his desired on-field product.”

“Per Rapoport, there’s mutual interest between Ryans and the Texans. They’re set to meet next week after Sunday’s NFC Championship game between San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles.”

““He sat down and enjoyed watching it for about 10 seconds,” Shanahan recalled. “Then he got up, was pacing the room and he didn’t even realize it...“I’m like, ‘What’s going on with you right now?’ [and] he’s like, ‘Why? What do you mean?’ then he goes, ‘Oh yeah, it brings back some feelings,’ “ Shanahan joked.”

“While there are not many matchups for either side to exploit, here are five players who will be key to the 49ers’ chances at leaving town with a victory and a berth in Super Bowl LVII.”

““[Garoppolo] said he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint,” Barrows wrote via a tweet. “I asked if he’s on track to be available should the 49ers make it to the SB. He smiled and said that’s still up in the air.”