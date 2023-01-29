49ers vs. Eagles: How to watch NFC Championship, game time, streaming, and more

It’s the 49ers in the Conference Championship game. What more do I have to say? That it has all the makings of the matchup of the season? That the Niners are still riding their 12 game winning streak? That Brock Purdy could become the first rookie to ever win in this round of the playoffs?

If those are storylines you’d like to see play out, then you came to the right place.

San Francisco 49ers (15-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Kickoff: 12:00 PM PT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olsen

Live streaming: Sling TV

Odds: 49ers +2.5 @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 45

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.