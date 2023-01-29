Elijah Mitchell is officially INACTIVE

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was on Sportscenter Sunday morning, saying the expectation was that 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell would play through a groin injury. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case as Mitchell is inactive.

Mitchell didn’t practice all week, from what the media could see. The 49ers running backs will consist of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason, and Tevin Coleman. Mason and Coleman contribute on special teams, but Coleman is the more experienced pass protector, which could lead to a bigger role against a Philadelphia defense that’s improved against the run during the final quarter of the regular season.

Here’s the inactive list for today’s game:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Ambry Thomas

OL Nick Zakelj

DE Drake Jackson

TE Ross Dwelley

RB Ty Davis-Price

RB Elijah Mitchell

Outside of Mitchell, there aren’t any surprises. A part of me feels McCaffrey is in store for his usual workload, with Deebo sprinkled in.

The weather is 51 degrees with winds blowing to the south at 14 miles per hour, but the flags on the field goal posts aren’t budging, so the kickers shouldn’t be impacted.