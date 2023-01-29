 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brock Purdy questionable to return with elbow injury, Josh Johnson in at QB

The 49ers are down to their fourth-string quarterback.

By MTPeterson
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Brock Purdy is officially questionable to return with a right elbow injury.

Just one offensive drive into the NFC Championship game, the 49ers have seemingly lost starting quarterback Brock Purdy after the rookie was hit and stripped early in the first quarter.

Purdy was being evaluated by the team’s medical staff during the Eagles’ ensuing drive but a quick three-and-out by Philadelphia forced the 49ers offense swiftly back out onto the field. However, it was was veteran Josh Johnson who trotted out to lead the Niners on their second drive of the game.

Just a few minutes later, Purdy was seen walking into the locker room for even further evaluation.

If Purdy cannot return, it’ll be the 36-year old Johnson who will have to try and guide this talented group of skill players for the remaining three quarters of play.

Johnson was signed to the 49ers active roster on December 4th after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a setback with his foot injury.

