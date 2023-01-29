Brock Purdy questionable to return with elbow injury, Josh Johnson in at QB

UPDATE: Brock Purdy is officially questionable to return with a right elbow injury.

Brock Purdy is questionable with a right elbow injury. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 29, 2023

Just one offensive drive into the NFC Championship game, the 49ers have seemingly lost starting quarterback Brock Purdy after the rookie was hit and stripped early in the first quarter.

Purdy was being evaluated by the team’s medical staff during the Eagles’ ensuing drive but a quick three-and-out by Philadelphia forced the 49ers offense swiftly back out onto the field. However, it was was veteran Josh Johnson who trotted out to lead the Niners on their second drive of the game.

Just a few minutes later, Purdy was seen walking into the locker room for even further evaluation.

Brock Purdy is heading to the locker room.



: FOX pic.twitter.com/ePIydY2tTX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

If Purdy cannot return, it’ll be the 36-year old Johnson who will have to try and guide this talented group of skill players for the remaining three quarters of play.

Johnson was signed to the 49ers active roster on December 4th after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a setback with his foot injury.