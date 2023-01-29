Josh Johnson ruled out with a concussion

UPDATE: Quarterback Josh Johnson has officially been ruled out with a concussion.

49ers’ QB Josh Johnson now ruled out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

All hell is truly breaking loose in today’s NFC Championship.

Early in the third quarter, veteran and fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was hit hard while attempting a pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Following the play, he was helped off the field and was soon seen walking into the locker room.

Per an announcement by the 49ers, Johnson is now being evaluated for a concussion. Original starter Brock Purdy is now back in the game with running McCaffery reportedly expected to be the team’s emergency quarterback should any further injuries transpire.

#SFvsPHI @DignityHealth injury update: QB Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023

After missing the majority of the first half with a right elbow injury, many were surprised to see Purdy return to the field, but you can’t paint a much more crucial situation than right now with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

On his first drive back on the field, Purdy attempted one pass which was a three-yard completion to McCaffery following two handoffs to McCaffery and Samuel. With a quick three-and-out, the Niners offense will have to act fast and adapt to their current situation with two banged up quarterbacks.