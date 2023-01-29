 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Johnson ruled out with a concussion

Johnson was forced into play early in the first quarter after Brock Purdy was knocked out with a right elbow injury.

By MTPeterson
/ new
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Quarterback Josh Johnson has officially been ruled out with a concussion.

All hell is truly breaking loose in today’s NFC Championship.

Early in the third quarter, veteran and fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was hit hard while attempting a pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Following the play, he was helped off the field and was soon seen walking into the locker room.

Per an announcement by the 49ers, Johnson is now being evaluated for a concussion. Original starter Brock Purdy is now back in the game with running McCaffery reportedly expected to be the team’s emergency quarterback should any further injuries transpire.

After missing the majority of the first half with a right elbow injury, many were surprised to see Purdy return to the field, but you can’t paint a much more crucial situation than right now with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

On his first drive back on the field, Purdy attempted one pass which was a three-yard completion to McCaffery following two handoffs to McCaffery and Samuel. With a quick three-and-out, the Niners offense will have to act fast and adapt to their current situation with two banged up quarterbacks.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...