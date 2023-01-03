Elijah Mitchell hasn’t played since November, but he could be returning at the perfect time for the 49ers.

During his conference call yesterday, Kyle Shanahan revealed that Christian McCaffrey has an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. Since his arrival, McCaffrey has transformed the 49ers’ offense, including on Sunday when he touched the ball 25 times for a season-high 193 yards from scrimmage.

Shanahan said he wasn’t sure when and how McCaffrey was injured.

“I don’t think he really felt it or complained about it until after the game,” Shanahan said. “I never saw it on any of the tape.”

Mitchell has only played in four games this season, but he has looked great in his limited action. On the year, he’s averaged 5.7 yards per carry. While Mitchell can’t completely replace everything McCaffrey can do on the field, a return in Week 18 would allow CMC an extra week to heal before the playoffs begin (and potentially two if San Francisco ends up with the number one seed in the NFC).

For what it’s worth, one of the four games Mitchell played in this season was against the Cardinals back in November. In that game, he averaged more than six and a half yards per carry on nine total attempts.

