Snap count and stat review: Plenty to clean up defensively

The 49ers left Las Vegas with a new years victory. The outcome was in doubt for much of the game, but a win is a win. Credit the Raiders for coming in with a great game plan and executing it. The 49ers’ defense wasn’t its usual dominant self.

Let’s take a look at the snap counts from the game.

Offense - 67 total snaps

QB: Brock Purdy - 67

Purdy had to lead a comeback for the first time in his young career. The 49ers went into the half down by three. At one point in the third quarter, the deficit grew to ten.

In the first half, Purdy was 7-for-10 with 38 passing yards and two touchdowns. Many of the throws were short/intermediate. The second half was a completely different story. Purdy went 15-for-25 with 246 passing yards and an interception.

Purdy was pressured nine times with a 2.71 TTT (time to throw) and finished with a passer rating of 95.4. Finally, Purdy had a DRP (drops-on-target passes dropped by the receiver) of 12 percent.

Overall, an encouraging outing for the youngster considering the circumstances.

RB: Kyle Juszczyk 31, Christian McCaffrey 57, Jordan Mason 5, Tyrion Davis-Price 5

CMC continues to pay dividends for the 49ers. Totaling 193 scrimmage yards on 25 touches with a touchdown was huge. In addition, McCaffrey tallied 12 yards per reception.

Jordan Mason gave the 49ers the lead with his first career touchdown. Congratulations, young man.

WR: Brandon Aiyuk 64, Jauan Jennings 59, Ray-Ray McCloud 28, Danny Gray 4

Aiyuk continues his stellar play. Twelve targets turned into nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. One of his biggest catches came in the fourth quarter to set up a Robbie Gould field goal attempt. Who the pass was intended for is up for debate. Either way, Aiyuk went up and brought it in.

Jauan Jennings caught two passes for 46 yards. Ray-Ray McCloud turned his lone catch into 42 yards. Danny Gray didn’t haul in a catch but added a rushing attempt for nine yards.

TE: George Kittle 62, Tyler Kroft 18, Charlie Woerner 2

Kittle had a modest day with four receptions for 23 yards but added his ninth touchdown. Nine touchdowns is a career-high, and Kittle has five in three games. In his last four games, Kittle has totaled 28, 93, 120, and 23 receiving yards.

OL: Spencer Burford 67, Mike McGlinchey 67, Jake Brendel 67, Trent Williams 67, Daniel Brunskill 50, Aaron Banks 17

Aaron Banks went down early in the game with speculation of an MCL sprain. He walked off under his own power and rode a stationary bike. Daniel Brunskill stepped in for the remainder of the game and filled in admirably. Left guard is the position Brunskill has played the least on the offensive line.

The offensive line didn’t surrender a sack on Sunday. The line surrendered four hurries and five pressures. In true pass sets (15), the line was dinged for two hurries and pressures.

Trent Williams committed two penalties on the same drive, which is uncharacteristic for the all-pro.

Defense - 69 total snaps

DL: Nick Bosa 59, Arik Armstead 54, T.Y. McGill 37, Charles Omenihu 28, Samson Ebukam 27, Kerry Hyder 23, Javon Kinlaw 22, Jordan Willis 17, Drake Jackson 16

Nick Bosa closed the game in Overtime with his hit on Jarrett Stidham, which led to Tashaun Gipson’s interception. Ten total pressures, six QB hits, and four hurries is a typical Bosa stat line.

Arik Armstead tallied one total pressure, but his impact went much further than the box score. On the 49ers goal-line stand, he tossed two Raiders to blow up the fourth down attempt by Josh Jacobs. He’s been sorely missed.

T.Y. McGill continues his solid play. Four total pressures, a QB hit, and three hurries. McGill has taken advantage of his opportunities.

Kerry Hyder returned and, on back-to-back plays, made his presence felt. Credited with a QB hit first, then batting the pass that fell into the hands of Drake Jackson for a much-needed turnover.

Javon Kinlaw continues to ramp up his snap count with six more than last week. Kinlaw was credited with a hurry.

LB: Fred Warner 69, Azeez Al-Shaair 45, Dre Greenlaw 43, Oren Burks 5

Dre Greenlaw left this game with a back injury, but he finished with five tackles and three defensive stops. Azeez Al-Shaair and Oren Burks both pitched in during his absence.

Fred Warner committed a facemask penalty that continued a Raiders drive on third down. Warner also committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone on Darren Waller. PFF credited Warner with the long Davante Adams touchdown also. Without a second viewing, I can’t definitively say who the play is on.

Secondary: Talanoa Hufanga 69, Tashaun Gipson Sr 69, Charvarius Ward 66, Deommodore Lenoir 66, Jimmie Ward 44

The Raiders feasted through the air against the 49ers’ secondary. Both Charvarius and Jimmie Ward allowed four receptions each for 22 and 27 yards, respectively. Charvarius did allow Davante Adams’s first touchdown of the game.

Deommodore Lenoir had a rough outing. Lenoir allowed five receptions on seven targets for 108 yards. Hufanga allowed two receptions on two targets for 38 yards but allowed the opening touchdown and a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeted.

Tashaun Gipson delivered the game-ending interception but gave up 51 receiving yards and 25.5 yards per reception.

Overall, the 49ers collectively surrendered 365 receiving yards, a 131.8 passer rating, 74.2 completion percentage, and committed three penalties in the secondary.

There is plenty to clean up defensively. The players are aware and acknowledged as much after the game.