49ers waive DT Akeem Spence; likely to fill roster spot with Elijah Mitchell

The 49ers announced they had waived defensive lineman Akeem Spence from the active roster Tuesday. The team also announced quarterback Jacob Eason was waived from the practice squad.

He has yet to be activated, but this would suggest Elijah Mitchell is coming off the injured reserve and will return to practice Wednesday, as Kyle Shanahan indicated during a conference call Monday.

Since the 49ers are still thin at defensive tackle, it would make sense for the team to bring Spence back on the practice squad. Arik Armstead is playing the majority of snaps at defensive tackle. Javon Kinlaw is still getting back into playing shape after three months off. That leaves Kerry Hyder and T.Y. McGill as the lone backups along the interior.

San Francisco elects to move forward with two quarterbacks on the roster by waiving Eason. Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson are the only healthy arms on the team. Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the active roster, but Shanahan has yet to offer a status change regarding Garoppolo’s injury.