Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL and will miss at least 6 months

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow and will undergo surgery.

Purdy is seeking second opinions in hopes that he can undergo a repair that isn’t Tommy John surgery. If that’s the case, Purdy would miss around six months and be ready for training camp.

In 2007, Jake Delhomme had Tommy John surgery and after six months he said his arm was “better than ever.” Of course, that’s a one-off example and there’s the other side of the coin to consider. In Purdy’s case, the fear is that his arm strength will be completely depleted after needing reconstructive surgery.

So, for the second year in a row, the quarterback that started the final game of the season for the 49ers will need surgery on his throwing arm and will sideline him for multiple months.

You can’t help but feel for Purdy, who proved he can win games at the NFL level. The 49ers came into yesterday’s game the same as they did every other game Purdy was under center: With an aggressive game plan. That speaks volumes to the trust Kyle Shanahan had in Purdy.

Unfortunately for Mr. Irrelevant, the best case scenario for him is that he’ll miss the entire offseason program. But if Tommy John surgery is required, it could be closer to a quarter way through the 2023 regular season when Purdy returns.

Mullens underwent a surgical UCL repair with InternalBrace, less extensive than a complete reconstruction.

If Purdy needs a repair, this would make them the only NFL starting QBs to have had the procedure.

Trey Lance is expected to be ready for minicamp and OTAs after suffering a broken ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and is an unrestricted free agent.

We’re heading into an offseason where the 49ers best option at quarterback is a 23-year-old that’s started fewer than four games in two seasons and is coming off major ankle surgery. The quarterback carousel for the 49ers this offseason will be unlike anything we’ve dealt with in an offseason under Kyle Shanahan. Buckle up.