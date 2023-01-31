2023 NFL salary cap goes up over $16 million from last year

The NFL salary cap continues to spike with each season, and 2023 will be no different. The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will rise to a record $224.8 million per club.

That figure is up over $16 million from 2022’s $208.2 million salary cap. Here’s a look at how the cap has fluctuated since 2019:

2019 - $188.2M

2020 - $198.2M

2021 - $182.5M (COVID adjustment)

2022 - $208.2M

2023 - $224.8M

According to Over the Cap, the 49ers are projected to have $16.6 million in cap space, which is the tenth most in the NFL.

Plenty of attention will be paid to Nick Bosa’s extension, but that transaction’s inevitable. Plus, we’ve seen the 49ers sign their star players to lucrative contracts, and it rarely impacts the current year’s salary cap.

The extra cap space will be used to retain the team’s 23 unrestricted free agents. Here are 13 notable names:

Jimmie Ward

Jimmy Garoppolo

Samson Ebukam

Emmanuel Moseley

Mike McGlinchey

Azeez Al-Shaair

Robbie Gould

Daniel Brunskill

Hassan Ridgeway

Tashaun Gipson

Charles Omenihu

Jake Brendel

Jordan Willis

Much like last season, the 49ers could elect to sign a prominent player like Mooney Ward during free agency.