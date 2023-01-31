The 5 highest and lowest graded players from the NFC Championship

The 49ers’ season came to an end in Philadelphia on Sunday. Losing two quarterbacks to injuries in a season is hard enough to deal with. Losing two in the same game is impossible. Now, the 49ers head into the offseason with quarterback questions for the second consecutive year.

Let’s put a bow on Sunday’s game with PFF’s highest and lowest-graded players:

George Kittle - 82.1

The passing offense was non-existent, with both active quarterbacks getting injured. Three catches for 32 yards is Kittle’s final stat line but was used more to run block with 24 run block snaps and three pass block snaps.

Christian McCaffrey - 81.9

What more needs to be said about McCaffrey’s effort on Sunday? At one point, McCaffrey tied the game up and sent some uneasiness through Lincoln Financial Field. Fifteen rushes for 85 yards translates to 5.6 yards per carry. Incredible season and game for McCaffrey.

Azeez Al-Shaair - 75.4

Al-Shaair didn’t register a full tackle on Sunday. Two assisted tackles are all he was credited for. Seventeen snaps in total for Al-Shaair, as 11 came in the box, and he didn’t allow a single catch.

Deommodore Lenoir - 74.7

Lenoir was certainly a bright spot on Sunday. His 2022 playoff run will instill confidence heading into next season. Lenoir didn’t allow a single catch, facing A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. He also registered six tackles and a defensive stop.

Fred Warner - 72.0

Warner played on 72 of 74 defensive snaps and only allowed 18 yards in coverage on 26 coverage snaps. All five of Warner’s tackles were considered defensive stops.

5 Lowest graded:

Aaron Banks - 27.2

Banks was graded with a 0.0 in pass blocking. He was dinged for a sack, two QB hits, three hurries, and six pressures allowed. In nine true pass sets, Banks allowed four true pass set pressures, which led to his 0.0 pass-blocking grade.

Kerry Hyder - 28.4

Hyder was only in on four pass rush snaps. With the Eagles not in any rush to throw the football, Hyder had a tough time making an impact against this tough Eagles offensive line.

Javon Kinlaw - 29.1

Kinlaw finished with four tackles and a pressure. Twenty-eight snaps on Sunday, with ten coming on pass rushes. Kinlaw earned a 70.6 tackle grade, but finished with a 28.7 run grade.

.@49ers @Eagles this position is a BIG PROBLEM for the 49ers. You can’t get thrown out of the club this easily….happened all game long. Nobody wants this on their resume’ #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/0QqE4gtp97 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 30, 2023

Spencer Burford - 34.1

Five true pass sets for Burford resulted in one pressure and one QB hit. Burford finished Sunday with a 40.0 run-blocking grade.

Samson Ebukam/Kevin Givens - 44.0

Ebukam and Givens combined for three defensive stops. Only one pressure from Ebukam and a 33% missed tackle rate weren’t impactful. Givens only played on 26 snaps and contributed one tackle and assist.