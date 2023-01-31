2022 team award recipients: Fred Warner wins the ‘Bill Walsh Award’

The 49ers announced their team awards for the 2022 regular season. It’s tough to argue with the results.

Len Eshmont award - Nick Bosa

The Len Eshmont award is voted on by the players and is essentially the team MVP. Bosa is among the best players in the NFL and will likely be crowned the Defensive Player of the Year.

2021 winner: Deebo Samuel

2020 winner: Fred Warner

Bill Walsh award - Fred Warner

The Bill Walsh is voted on by the coaches and given to the 49ers who best represented the standard of professional excellence established by Walsh. Judging by recent history, this could be viewed as the defensive MVP

2021 winner: Nick Bosa

2020 winner: Fred Warner

Bobb McKittrick: Jake Brendel

The Bobb McKittrick Award is given annually to the 49ers offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach, during his 21 years of service to the 49ers. The award was established by the 49ers in 1999, and is voted on by the offensive line.

2021 winner: Laken Tomlinson

2020 winner: Laken Tomlinson

Hazeltine Iron Man: Nick Bosa

The Hazeltine Iron Man Award is named for former linebacker Matt Hazeltine, a 13-year performer who played more seasons at linebacker than any other 49ers player. Known for his durability and dedication, Hazeltine passed away in 1987 from ALS, and Bill Walsh established the award in his honor that year. The award is given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player as voted upon by the defensive coaches.

2021 winner: Azeez Al-Shaair

2020 winner: Jason Verrett

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: Brock Purdy

The Thomas Herrion Memorial Award was established in 2005 by 49ers owners Denise and John York and is presented to a rookie or first-year player who best represents the dream of Thomas Herrion. The recipient has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality. The award is voted on by the coaches.

2021 winner: Jauan Jennings

2020 winner: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles